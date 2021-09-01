TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 75.93 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Amber alert: An Amber alert was issued Tuesday night, for a 3-year-old boy declared missing in the Bas-Saint-Laurent area of Quebec.

2. Left behind: Thousands of people who hope to come to Canada remain in hiding from the Taliban in Kabul, waiting for a way out of Afghanistan.

3. Residential schools: The Assembly of First Nations is hoping to bring the atrocities of residential schools back into the national conversation after releasing its election priorities for the campaign.

4. Mental health: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau centred Tuesday’s campaign messaging on the party’s promise to improve access to mental health services nationwide, something his main opponents have also committed to do.

5. Health Canada warning: In light of reports of people trying to prevent or treat COVID-19 using ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug for livestock, Health Canada is telling Canadians not to consume animal health products at any time.

One more thing…

Digital footprint: Digital audits are crucial to guard against potential employers using your online footprint to not hire you, warns one social media expert, who says it's actually possible to game search engine algorithms to your advantage.