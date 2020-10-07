TORONTO -- Canada currently has more than 17,700 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 2,300 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Confidence vote: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived a confidence vote on its throne speech, with crucial support from New Democrats.

2. Harris coverage: Media coverage of the announcement of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as the 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee included more racist and sexist stereotyping compared to both major parties' 2016 nominees, according to a new report.

3. Thanksgiving plans: Canadians are being advised by health officials to hold Thanksgiving celebrations virtually this year, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in several parts of the country.

4. Tough choices: Between rising case numbers and complicated rules about symptoms and when students should stay home, some parents have made the tough decision to pull their children out of in-person learning after school began.

5. 'Shared imagery': COVID-19 has invaded all aspects of our waking lives -- and according to a new study on dreams, it's also inside our sleeping minds.

One more thing…

Shine bright: Stargazers around the world have the rare opportunity this week to see Mars at its brightest.