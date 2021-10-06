TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 81.27 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Systemic racism: Calling it an "undeniable" case of systemic racism, a Quebec coroner says Joyce Echaquan’s death was accidental, but avoidable.

2. Afghan refugees: Thousands of Afghans fleeing the Taliban are growing increasingly desperate for any sort of lifeline that can bring them to safety.

3. Top concerns: The COVID-19 pandemic that has transformed how many of us live is no longer the top issue of concern among Canadians, according to the latest polling from Nanos Research.

4. Labour shortages: The economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are squeezing businesses struggling to find workers as ongoing labour shortages stall certain sectors.

5. Climate change: A new study says younger generations will be more severely threatened by climate change and extreme weather events compared to older generations, exposing inequities in intergenerational exposure to climate extremes.

One more thing:

Gas prices: As oil prices reach a seven-year high, analysts say Canadians should brace for skyrocketing prices at the pumps this week.