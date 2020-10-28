TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 223,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 26,300 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Lives lost: Canada has passed a grim milestone: more than 10,000 people have died of COVID-19 in this country. And behind that number are many families and friends struggling to mourn during the pandemic.

2. Hospitalization study: More than 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Spain had a vitamin D deficiency, according to a new study.

3. TV spots: With Canada well into a second wave of COVID-19, the federal government is rolling out a new ad campaign reminding people of the basic health precautions.

4. Cabin air: Two new reports are painting differing pictures about the risk of air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Electoral college: With less than a week to go before the U.S. election, voters in a handful of states are getting inundated with flyers, commercials and last-minute visits from candidates while the majority of American voters watch from the sidelines.

One more thing…

Fitting finale: With no dogpile, no champagne and a mask on nearly every face, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their first World Series title since 1988 as their star third baseman, Justin Turner, received a positive COVID-19 test in the middle of the team's clinching victory.