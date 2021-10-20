TORONTO -- Saskatchewan's COVID-19 response draws criticism, Ford refuses to apologize, and supply chain issues could affect Christmas. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Saskatchewan cases: A Saskatchewan physician and public policy adviser, as well as the Opposition NDP, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states before asking the Canadian government for COVID-19 assistance.

2. Vaccine mandate: Anyone entering the House of Commons precinct -- including MPs -- will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Nov. 22, the Board of Internal Economy has ordered.

3. Ford comments: Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province “to collect the dole,” instead saying that he is “pro immigration.”

4. Affordability Index: The rising cost of living and added burden of COVID-19 are forcing Canadians further into debt, a new survey suggests.

5. 'A great responsibility': In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, Rechie Valdez will also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.

One more thing…

Christmas list: Thanks to ongoing global supply chain issues, the 2021 holiday shopping season is expected to have a large impact on the availability and price of many products.