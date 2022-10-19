5 things to know for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

An RCMP officer killed on duty has been identified, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith apologizes for remarks on Russia's war in Ukraine, and Ottawa's outgoing mayor reveals the city's struggles during the "Freedom Convoy" protests. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Her loss is immeasurable': The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.

2. 'Ill-advised comments': After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has issued a public apology.

3. 'Many failure points': Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson offers his testimony, revealing the city's struggles with the "Freedom Convoy" protests, as public hearings continue into the invocation of the Emergencies Act earlier this year.

4. 'Blocking' and 'bragging': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spar in the House of Commons over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.

5. Tiny tech: New Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients.

One more thing…

Centi-millionaires: Here's how Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide.

A multi-million dollar mansion is seen on Belmont Avenue above Spanish Banks in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck