TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 187,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 19,700 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Long-term care homes: As new COVID-19 infections are once again on the rise in Canadian long-term care homes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that more support from the Red Cross will soon be deployed to "a number" of facilities.

2. Different masks: COVID-19 does not have to bar us from trick-or-treating this year, according to Canada's top doctor, as long as we follow health guidelines.

3. Sanitizer recall: Health Canada has expanded its growing recall of hand sanitizers sold in Canadian stores, adding five new products that the agency says may pose certain health risks.

4. Immunity questions: Antibodies may feel like an extra shield of protection for recovered COVID-19 patients, but experts warn against relying on them to stop the spread.

5. 'Realistic scenario': No one knows when the pandemic will end, but experts say one possibility is that COVID-19 never really goes away but becomes another endemic infectious disease that scientists learn to anticipate and control.

One more thing…

Going digital: In the final stretch of the U.S. presidential election race, the Biden-Harris campaign has enlisted the help of a Canadian gaming company to reach Gen Z and Millennial voters.