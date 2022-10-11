5 things to know for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

BREAKING | Two police officers dead after shooting in Innisfil, Ont.
Two South Simcoe police officers are dead after a shooting at an Innisfil, Ont., residence.
A look at the list of anticipated witnesses in Emergencies Act inquiry, NASA confirms its asteroid-crashing mission was a success, and remembering the career of actress Angela Lansbury. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Emergencies Act inquiry: Hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's national inquiry into the federal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act begin this week. Who will be called to the stand?
2. Feeling 'violated': Ontario parents-to-be who paid $4,000 in cash for baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from closed without notice, and they're not alone.
3. Smashing success: A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
4. Last laugh: Comedian Ariel Elias barely missed a beat after someone pelted a beer can at her on the stage of a New Jersey comedy club, when the jokes turned political.
5. Hot secret: Computer security experts in Scotland have developed a system that uses thermal imaging and artificial intelligence to guess computer and smartphone passwords in seconds.
One more thing…
Cool neighbourhoods: Three Canadian neighbourhoods have been named among the 'coolest' in the world.
People walk through Old Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada's deputy prime minister urged the world's democracies Tuesday to confront the hard economic truths of a perilous new world order and seek common cause in the shared values of prosperity, energy security, protecting the planet and free and fair trade.
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
A now-former San Antonio police officer was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in last week's shooting of a teen who was eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed "peace plan" to end the conflict.
A 15-year-old girl is being treated at a hospital in northern India after she was allegedly set on fire by a man accused of raping and impregnating her in the latest case of violence against women to shock the country.
A First Nation of fewer than 300 people in Yukon's north has used a law it created during the COVID-19 pandemic to bar a convicted sex offender from being sent to its community. The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow issued a declaration under its Community Emergency Act banning Christopher Schafer from the fly-in community nearly 800 kilometres north of Whitehorse for at least the next 90 days.
Three of Canada’s neighbourhoods have been named in a list of the 51 coolest worldwide following a poll of 20,000 city residents and experts by Time Out Group.
Eight federal cabinet members, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are among those slated to testify at the public inquiry into the government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act.
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.
Iran suffered a 'major disruption' in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said.
An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
A 12-person jury in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter is expected to begin deliberations Wednesday on whether to recommend the death penalty.
Hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission’s national inquiry into the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act begin Thursday. CTVNews.ca breaks down who is on Commissioner Paul Rouleau's 'anticipated' witness list and why their testimony is being sought.
Ottawa will invest $222 million to help a Quebec company increase production of critical minerals for goods such as electric cars and batteries while simultaneously cutting emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Authorities in India have stopped production of cough syrup at a factory linked to children's deaths in Gambia after they found violations, a state minister told Reuters partner ANI on Wednesday.
As children’s pain medication continues to be affected by supply and demand issues, one pharmacist explains steps caregivers can take to help children with flu-like symptoms.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday that aims to prevent other states from punishing their residents who get an abortion in the islands and stop other states from sanctioning local doctors and nurses who provide such care.
The world's first space tourist wants to go back -- only this time, he's signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship.
A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
After a can of beer was hurled at comedian Ariel Elias, she got the last laugh by picking it up and chugging it during a tense, politically-charged moment at a club in New Jersey.
Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast 'Serial.'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed "peace plan" to end the conflict.
Wall Street pointed higher before the bell Wednesday ahead of more inflation and retail sales data, as well as the kick-off to the corporate earnings season.
The pound sank against the dollar early Wednesday after the Bank of England confirmed it won't extend an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
Bauer Hockey is putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization's leadership 'extremely disturbing.'
Bianca Andreescu upset the red-hot Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes.
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.
Authorities found children as young as 13 working at a Korean-operated parts supplier to automakers Hyundai and Kia, and have fined the company and a labour recruiter, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Labor said on Tuesday.