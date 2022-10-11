5 things to know for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

A look at the list of anticipated witnesses in Emergencies Act inquiry, NASA confirms its asteroid-crashing mission was a success, and remembering the career of actress Angela Lansbury. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Emergencies Act inquiry: Hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's national inquiry into the federal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act begin this week. Who will be called to the stand?

2. Feeling 'violated': Ontario parents-to-be who paid $4,000 in cash for baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from closed without notice, and they're not alone.

3. Smashing success: A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.

4. Last laugh: Comedian Ariel Elias barely missed a beat after someone pelted a beer can at her on the stage of a New Jersey comedy club, when the jokes turned political.

5. Hot secret: Computer security experts in Scotland have developed a system that uses thermal imaging and artificial intelligence to guess computer and smartphone passwords in seconds.

Cool neighbourhoods: Three Canadian neighbourhoods have been named among the 'coolest' in the world.

People walk through Old Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes