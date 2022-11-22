5 things to know for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

BREAKING | Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians.

Israeli police inspect the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday, injuring several people in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. (Ohad Zwigenberg/HAARETZ via AP)

  • U.K. top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan

    The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government's campaign to break away from the United Kingdom.

  • TV meteorologist, pilot die in U.S. news helicopter crash

    A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.

  • Bolsonaro contests Brazil election, demands votes be anulled

    More than three weeks after losing a reelection bid, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday blamed a software bug and demanded the electoral authority annul votes cast on most of Brazil’s nation’s electronic voting machines, though independent experts say the bug doesn't affect the reliability of results.

