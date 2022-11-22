5 things to know for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

A child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with RSV, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino takes the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry, and Canada begins its World Cup journey against Belgium today. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Completely ridiculous': A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness, something her mother calls "completely ridiculous" and "unacceptable."

2. 'Utter and total mayhem': Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino takes the stand at the public Emergencies Act inquiry. Here are key moments from his testimony.

3. World Cup opener: It's time, Canadian soccer fans. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Canada's first men's World Cup game in 36 years on Wednesday against Belgium.

4. 'Free and fair': Elections Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault told MPs on Tuesday that he has not received any reports about China interfering in the 2019 federal election.

5. Medication shortage: For desperate parents looking for children’s painkillers amid a country-wide shortage, they have the option to use a pill cutter on adult-sized pills to create smaller doses, according to a Toronto-based family doctor.

One more thing…

Long COVID: New research indicates that COVID-19 may be correlated with lasting changes in the human brain.

An image of a brain is displayed on a monitor screen as the patient lies in a MRI machine for a focused ultrasound procedures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young