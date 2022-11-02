5 things to know for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

A look at why Russia pulling out from the Ukraine grain deal might impact prices in Canada, a Canadian man was taken into custody after allegedly killing a Mexican police officer, and the Emergencies Act inquiry hears directly from "Freedom Convoy" organizers. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Grain drain: Russia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada, experts say.

2. Canadian in custody: A Canadian man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting and killing a police officer responding to a call in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, prosecutors said Tuesday.

3. 'Freedom Convoy' power struggle: The Emergencies Act inquiry began hearing from "Freedom Convoy" protest organizers Tuesday. From descriptions of a "power struggle" between various factions, to the role TikTok played in sparking the cross-Canada convoys, here's some key moments from the testimony.

4. Jets scrambled: While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.

5. 'Tip of the iceberg': A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.

One more thing…

Look up: Meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus at opposition are among the major astronomical events slated for November.

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)