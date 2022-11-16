5 things to know for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Donald Trump announces his bid to be U.S. president again, Joe Biden says it's "unlikely" a missile that landed in Poland was fired from Russia, and NASA experiences problems hours ahead of a scheduled middle-of-the-night moon rocket launch. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Trump 2024: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announces that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

2. Missile in Poland: U.S. President Joe Biden tells reporters it's "unlikely" that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but pledges support for Poland's investigation into what its foreign ministry labelled a "Russian-made" missile.

3. Moon rocket launch: NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. space agency closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

4. Diplomatic challenge: Chinese President Xi Jinping has complained to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about media reporting on their communications.

5. New charges: Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven further sex offences, all against one man, piling on the pressure for one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

One more thing…

Housing affordability: Canadians support a tax on housing inequity, according to a new poll.

A real estate sign is displayed in front of a house in the Riverdale area of Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.Housing industry observers say Ontario's surprise move to increase the tax paid by foreign home buyers to 25 per cent is a last-minute cash grab ahead of the federal government banning such buyers next year.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler