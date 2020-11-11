TORONTO -- Canada has more than 41,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,300 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Veterans support: Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced Tuesday the creation of a $20-million Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund to provide immediate support to veterans organizations struggling with the effects of COVID-19.

2. 'Rookie mistake': Two U.S.-based retailers offered Remembrance Day sales to their Canadian customers this year, a marketing move one retail analyst calls "horrible" and "disrespectful."

3. Provincial economies: Citing record-breaking spikes in new COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is imploring provinces not to keep sectors of the economy open if it's putting Canadians at risk.

4. Harassment survey: New insights from a national survey of transgender and non-binary people in Canada suggest that trans people of colour face more harassment, with almost three quarters reporting they fear harassment or scrutiny from police forces.

5. Truth tracker: Some supporters of Donald Trump insist that the election results could eventually swing in the president's favour through legal challenges, recounts or new votes coming in. The reality, political experts say, is that none of those possibilities are viable.

One more thing…

Wartime artist: With its scarlet poppies flourishing amid the chalk-white walls of the trenches, an oil painting by Canada's first unofficial female battlefield artist is being featured on a new stamp.