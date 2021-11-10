TORONTO -- Scott Moe speaks out against COP26 pledges, B.C. health-care workers are set to get Johnson & Johnson, and an onion recall is expanded. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Pure fear': A Canadian teen who attended the deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston is sharing his experience of nearly being trampled.

2. Provincial consultation: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the federal government did not consult the provinces on its promises at the United Nations climate conference COP26.

3. Single-dose vaccine: Health-care workers in B.C. will be given first priority for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which provincial health officials say is expected to arrive by next week.

4. Child-care deal: In the nearly eight months since the federal government unveiled its ambitious child-care plan, seven provinces and one territory have signed onto the agreement.

5. Onion recall: More onions have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

One more thing…

This is 52: Paul Rudd has been crowned as 2021's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.