5 things to know for Wednesday, November 10, 2021
TORONTO -- Scott Moe speaks out against COP26 pledges, B.C. health-care workers are set to get Johnson & Johnson, and an onion recall is expanded. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
1. 'Pure fear': A Canadian teen who attended the deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston is sharing his experience of nearly being trampled.
2. Provincial consultation: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the federal government did not consult the provinces on its promises at the United Nations climate conference COP26.
3. Single-dose vaccine: Health-care workers in B.C. will be given first priority for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which provincial health officials say is expected to arrive by next week.
4. Child-care deal: In the nearly eight months since the federal government unveiled its ambitious child-care plan, seven provinces and one territory have signed onto the agreement.
5. Onion recall: More onions have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.
One more thing…
This is 52: Paul Rudd has been crowned as 2021's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.