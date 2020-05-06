TORONTO -- Canada has seen more than 62,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,000 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Agri-food aid: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $252 million in assistance for Canadian farmers and others in the agri-food sector whose livelihoods have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Distancing enforcement: Amid rising concerns that some COVID-19 containment measures are unfairly punishing vulnerable Canadians, a new report is shedding light on expensive fines and so-called “snitch lines.”

3. Accidental poisonings: The number of Canadians accidentally poisoning themselves with cleaning products doubled in March, according to data from poison control centres and Health Canada.

4. Food facts: A majority of Canadians say their grocery-buying habits won't return to normal when the pandemic ends, according to a new poll.

5. New normal: The pandemic has halted a decades-long air travel boom and is poised to forever change how we fly, how much we will pay, and perhaps how safe we will feel strapped into our seats among hundreds of others.

One more thing…

Hospital fears: A man who ignored signs of a heart attack because he was afraid of contracting COVID-19 at the hospital is sharing his story, and a warning.