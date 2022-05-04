5 things to know for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The European Union chief is calling for a ban on Russian oil, the Ontario provincial election campaign officially gets underway, and the Calgary Flames shoot down the Dallas Stars in NHL playoff action. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Oil ban: The European Union's top official is calling on the 27-nation bloc to ban Russian oil imports and target the country’s biggest bank and major broadcasters.

2. Ontario election: Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, according to a new poll.

3. Debate settled, or not?: The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision on abortion rights is seizing political attention in Ottawa.

4. Cellphone alerts: Cellphone users in several provinces and each territory may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.

5. NHL playoffs: Elias Lindholm scored for the Calgary Flames and Jacob Markstrom made 16 saves en route to a Game 1 victory in the NHL playoffs against the Dallas Stars.

One more thing…

Abortion rights in Canada: A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe vs. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.

A protester holds a pro-choice sign at Victoria Park in Halifax, during a demonstration for access to abortion services on the one-year anniversary of the death of Dr. Henry Morgentaler on May 29, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)