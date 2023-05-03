5 things to know for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Elementary school students in Quebec find a body while on a field trip, a man allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds, and airplane noise can have a major impact on your sleep.

1. Body found on field trip: A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.

2. Frontlines deaths: Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodiest battles.

3. Industry pollution: Mining creates more pollutants than any other industry in North America, according to a new report.

4. Manhunt over: A four-day search for a gunman in Texas accused of killing five neighbours ended when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house.

5. Buckingham Palace arrest: A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study

An airplane flies high in the sky with the moon in the background in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)