5 things to know for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodiest battles.
Elementary school students in Quebec find a body while on a field trip, a man allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds, and airplane noise can have a major impact on your sleep.
1. Body found on field trip: A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
2. Frontlines deaths: Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodiest battles.
3. Industry pollution: Mining creates more pollutants than any other industry in North America, according to a new report.
4. Manhunt over: A four-day search for a gunman in Texas accused of killing five neighbours ended when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house.
5. Buckingham Palace arrest: A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries, Serbian police said. Media reported that one person was killed.
A four-day manhunt in Texas for a gunman accused of killing five neighbours ended Tuesday when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house.
The Canadian government recruited some 45 Canadian citizens with Afghan heritage to serve as language and cultural advisers during the mission in Afghanistan, but Canadian efforts to bring their relatives to safety are falling short.
A program that for five decades has had young Canadians shadow MPs from across the political spectrum is facing an uncertain future because the model that has kept it running grates against modern labour codes and tax laws.
Hollywood writers picketing to preserve pay and job security outside major studios and streamers braced for a long fight at the outset of a strike that immediately forced late-night shows into hiatus, put other productions on pause and had the entire industry slowing its roll.
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
Police say a second employee at an Ontario federal prison and an inmate have been charged as part of an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs to inmates.
After a confusing April in terms of temperature, residents of Western Canada may be in for a more consistently sunny May, according to the Weather Network, but it’s a different story in Eastern Canada.
Myanmar's ruling military council on Wednesday said it was releasing more than 2,100 political prisoners as a humanitarian gesture. Thousands more remain imprisoned on charges generally involving nonviolent protests or criticism of military rule, which began when the army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
A woman said Tuesday that her daughter and three teenage grandchildren were among the seven people found shot to death at a rural Oklahoma property during a search for two missing teens and a convicted sex offender.
More than a quarter-billion people in 58 countries faced acute food insecurity last year due to conflicts, climate change, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, according to a report published Wednesday.
Pope Francis on Wednesday greeted the foreign envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church, just days after revealing a secret "mission" was under way to try to put an end to the war in Ukraine.
A West Virginia school principal got a big surprise when he came face-to-face with a bear after he unlocked a dumpster .
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was on the defensive on Tuesday over his revised approach to federal gun control legislation, saying the proposed definition banning future assault-style firearms rather than targeting those currently on the market was not 'invented out of thin air.'
A program that for five decades has had young Canadians shadow MPs from across the political spectrum is facing an uncertain future because the model that has kept it running grates against modern labour codes and tax laws.
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg insists donations accepted by the organization under his leadership — which have since come under scrutiny amid foreign interference concerns — did not raise any red flags at the time.
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
Australia's tobacco tax will be increased by billions of dollars over the next four years as the government cracks down on smoking and vaping.
Twitter said Tuesday it will permit public institutions such as transit agencies and the National Weather Service to post large volumes of automated tweets for free, provided that the accounts doing so are 'verified gov or publicly owned services.'
A new study from NewsGuard revealed dozens of websites around the world are using artificial intelligence to generate low-quality ‘clickbait’ articles.
Big Tech companies such as Google and Meta might soon have to pay media outlets for posting and using their news content under a proposed California measure attempting to save local journalism.
It was a relationship that lasted a lifetime: Gordon Lightfoot got his start at Massey Hall as a teenager, and never stopped returning to the Toronto venue, no matter how successful he became.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham's men's and women's teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.
Canadian writer David West Read was nominated Tuesday for a Tony Award for authoring "& Juliet," a jukebox musical that frames a collection of Max Martin's pop megahits.
European shares opened higher Wednesday following losses in Asia ahead of a decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, vowed Tuesday to keep working to come up with a mechanism that would allow them to avoid using the U.S. dollar in trade between the neighboring nations.
When Elon Musk took over Twitter last November, he quickly turned his attention to the platform's highly sought-after status symbol: the blue verification check mark.
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Border service agents in B.C. made a surprising discovery recently, finding a cat in a box that had been shipped from China, according to an animal welfare charity.
Healthy plants are the most critical component of a thriving garden. And one of the best ways to keep them that way is to make sure your soil's pH level suits their needs.
Canada's sport minister says the federal government is looking at the tools it can use to investigate Canada Soccer, including the potential for an audit of the organization's finances.
Rapper Snoop Dogg says he has plans to grow hockey in the U.S. if he becomes a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and Matthew Tkachuk had three assists as the Florida Panthers survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven second-round playoff series.
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.
Osamu Furukawa has driven lots of Japanese cars for his business converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric. But his favorite ride is an import: A battery-powered SUV from China's BYD Auto.
Ride-hailing and food delivery companies say three attacks, which occurred within days of each other in Florida last month, sent new ripples of fear among some app-based drivers, and company safety policies are still better geared toward customers than workers.