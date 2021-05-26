TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 60.07 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Second doses: With more than half of Canadians now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, and bookings opening for all who are eligible, the federal government says the country will be well-placed to start "moving forward on second doses" in June.

2. Belarus embassy: The Government of the Republic of Belarus announced it will be closing its embassy in Canada, just as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Belarusian authorities and said Canadian officials are contemplating further actions over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist.

3. Pandemic election: The Bloc Quebecois found support from parliamentarians across the aisle Tuesday, for their motion to denounce a pandemic election and agree that the government has a responsibility to prevent it from happening.

4. Greyhound closure: Indigenous people, low-income Canadians and those living in rural Ontario and Quebec are disproportionately hit by Greyhound Canada shutting down its last routes in the country, advocates say.

5. 'Tired and angry': Parents of Black and racialized children told CTV's Your Morning that a great deal still needs to be done, as persistent fear for their children's well-being means worrying if they'll come home when they go out to play.

One more thing…

Turn it up: With COVID-19 keeping many people isolated and alone, one way to combat loneliness is by cranking the volume up on your favourite song, show or movie, new research suggests.