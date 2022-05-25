5 things to know for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

One of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history leaves numerous children dead at a Texas elementary school, Canada is sending more ammunition to Ukraine, and billionaire George Soros has a dire warning for the world in light of Russia's invasion. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Deadly school shooting. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children and two adults. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

2. Bill 96. The Quebec government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in the province has been adopted in the National Assembly.

3. Ukraine aid. Canada is sending additional rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for its military to use in the ongoing defence against the Russians -- at a cost of $98 million.

4. Dire warning. Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated "as soon as possible" if the world wants to preserve civilization, billionaire and philanthropist George Soros tells the World Economic Forum in Davos.

5. Another missile launch. North Korea launches three ballistic missiles toward the sea just hours after U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up his trip to Asia, South Korean officials said.

And one more thing…

Travel revival. International travel to Canada continues to rise with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions but remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to latest data from Statistics Canada.

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on May 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette