5 things to know for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Special rapporteur David Johnston recommends against a public inquiry into foreign interference, Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, and time's running out to claim a $70M lottery jackpot.

1. No public inquiry: Special rapporteur David Johnston has tabled his long-awaited first report, saying in part that a public inquiry would be ineffective because the sensitive and classified information involved could not be aired publicly, even if redacted.

2. 'Real pressure': Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.

3. Time is money: A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.

4. DeSantis' next move: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, long seen as Donald Trump's leading rival for the Republican nomination, plans to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday in an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

5. Travel stats: Data from Statistics Canada shows that the number of overseas visitors to Canada nearly doubled compared to last year, while visits from U.S. travellers increased two-and-a-half fold.

One more thing...

Canadian entrepreneur Craig Cohon is on an epic, $1 million guilt trip walking 40 kilometres a day, for six months, until he reaches Istanbul.