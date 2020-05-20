TORONTO -- Canada has more than 79,000 total COVID-19, with more than 40,000 cases considered recovered. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Paranoid, disturbed': Newly unsealed search warrants reveal that the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia had multiple weapons and was described as paranoid by people who knew him.

2. Terrorism charges: Police in Toronto have taken a rare step, updating a teenager’s first-degree murder and attempted murder charges to those of terrorism due to his alleged connection to the “incel” movement.

3. Border agreement: An agreement has been reached between Canada and the United States to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel for another month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

4. WHO support: As the World Health Organization comes under increasing fire from its critics, the prime minister says Canada will "continue to support" the organization while also seeking answers regarding China's role in the organization.

5. Mental health: A new survey looking into how Canadians’ mental health has changed since the start of the pandemic reveals that the number of people who reported their anxiety as high has quadrupled.

One more thing…

Again and again: A Cambridge, Ont. woman who tested positive for COVID-19 eight times in 50 days says she worries about the long-term impact of the disease.