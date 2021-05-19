TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 55.87 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Fortin investigation: CTV News has learned Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was aware in March that a military investigation was underway involving Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, several weeks before Fortin stepped aside from leading Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

2. Border restrictions: Just days before the current agreement was set to expire, CTV News has learned that the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month until June 21.

3. Vaccination rate: Canada is on track to surpass the U.S. this week in the proportion of the population vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

4. Vaccine production: The federal government is committing almost $200 million to boost the manufacturing capacity at a Mississauga, Ont.-based plant in order to fulfill future vaccine and therapeutics needs.

5. Plastic waste: A new study has revealed that just 20 companies account for more than 50 per cent of all single-use plastic in the world, while another 20 financial institutions are enabling these companies.

One more thing…

Royal baby: Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a baby.