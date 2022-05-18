5 things to know for Wednesday, May 18. 2022

5 Things to Know

EDITORS' PICKS

OPINION

OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Legault reverting to age-old sport of Anglo-bashing

Today, there are two pieces of Quebec legislation that target religious and linguistic minorities. While he often talks about rights, Justin Trudeau has chosen to stand there, arms folded, and do nothing to defend people whose freedoms are being affected. He appears to be afraid of displeasing François Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference following a visit to a school in Montreal, Monday, April 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada

World

Local Highlights

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Climate and Environment

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

W5 HIGHLIGHTS