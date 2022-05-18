5 things to know for Wednesday, May 18. 2022

A housing market slowdown leaves some with buyer's remorse, an Alberta First Nation investigates after children’s remains are found, and Finland and Sweden are officially on track to join NATO. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Real estate market slowdown: A wave of buyer's remorse is taking shape in several heated real estate markets, after price drops and sales slowdowns in the last two months.

2. A 'most horrific' discovery: Saddle Lake Cree Nation in eastern Alberta is "actively researching and investigating" the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never returned home, as remains are found in unmarked grave sites.

3. 'Historic moment' for NATO: NATO stands ready to seize a "historic moment" and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries officially applied for membership.

4. Call for anti-trans hate strategy: Canada's first transgender federal party leader, Amita Kuttner of the Green Party, is calling on the federal government to develop a targeted anti-transgender hate strategy, citing a "rising tide of hate" both in Canada and abroad.

5. Canadians in the dark: Digital technology has become widespread so quickly that Canadians have little idea what information is being collected about them or how it is used, according to a new report.

One more thing…

'Please' before 'cheese': Etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau answers questions about how one may address Prince Charles and Camilla, how to dress if you're meeting them, and whether or not you can ask for a selfie during the couple's tour of Canada.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are greeted as they arrive in Ottawa as part of a three-day Canadian tour, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)