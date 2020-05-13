TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 71,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 5,100 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Antibodies test: Health Canada has approved a test that can detect antibodies specific to COVID-19 in an individual’s blood, allowing labs to take a significant step forward in understanding immunity against the disease.

2. Senior aid eligibility: The Canadian government has announced additional aid in the form of a one-time payment of up to $500 for eligible seniors to offset any increased living expenses they have incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Federal debt: Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says it's "not unthinkable" that the federal debt could reach $1 trillion during this fiscal year, as the economic response to the new coronavirus pandemic continues.

4. Adams apologizes: Canadian rock star Bryan Adams has apologized to "any and all" who were offended by his expletive-laden rant that some called racist.

5. The end: When will the COVID-19 pandemic be declared over? Of all the questions surrounding the unprecedented spread of the novel coronavirus, this one remains the hardest to answer.

One more thing…

Bear necessities: With bamboo becoming harder and harder to source due to direct flights between Calgary and China being cancelled amid the pandemic, the Calgary Zoo has decided its two resident giant pandas will be returned to Asia.