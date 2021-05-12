TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 48.41 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Rare blood clots: Amid the news that Ontario is pausing the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for first doses, CTV News asked Dr. Menaka Pai, an associate professor of hematology and thromboembolism what Canadians need to know about blood clots.

2. Essential travel: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his foreign affairs minister's recent and upcoming work-related travel overseas as "essential," as he assured Canadians that all quarantine and testing requirements will be followed.

3. Back to school: Another school year is set to end in less than two months, and it's unlikely that children currently attending remotely in Ontario will be back in classrooms before summer, experts say.

4. Long-term care: In Quebec, all long-term care residents have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses, and families say it is time to let them in to see their loved ones again.

5. Volunteer innovations: Vaccine Hunters Canada has become an invaluable online tool to help alert thousands of Canadians of vaccine clinic pop-ups, but experts say that speaks volumes about how government dropped the ball.

One more thing…

Past its prime: A new word to describe people who are a bit out of fashion has taken over social media. Like it or not, you might be cheugy.