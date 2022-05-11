5 things to know for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
The war in Ukraine may be reaching an impasse, gas prices are pushing record highs, and new details from the manhunt for an escaped Alabama inmate. Here's what you need to know today.
1. Stalemate: The war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side.
2. Behind the scenes: A detailed look inside the manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White.
3. Gas prices: Drivers can expect to be paying more at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records.
4. Pony up: A B.C. man whose property was sold by the local government for "pennies on the dollar" without his knowledge has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensation.
5. New subvariants: Two new Omicron subvariants that are driving a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been detected in Canada.
One more thing…
Support for abortion rights: As the United States faces turmoil over the possible overturning of abortion rights, a new poll offers a picture of how Canadians feel about the issue.
Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside the U.S. Capitol, May 8, 2022, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gemunu Amarasinghe
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds, parks and in front of family homes in Irpin, a town she recently visited with the prime minister.
A study out of Montreal's McGill University has found evidence suggesting wildfires may increase a person's risk of developing certain cancers.
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' next week as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
The Fogo Island Health Clinic's last permanent doctor will be leaving the practice and the island in June, making residents more vulnerable, says the Mayor of Fogo Island, Andrew Shea.
Conservative Party members on a special committee studying the limitations of Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAID) regime want dedicated time to hear from those who have suffered because of medical non-compliance with its procedural safeguards.
Back in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that what he saw touring war-torn areas of Ukraine this weekend was evidence of communities defending themselves, but also 'devastation' that he says is 'all on' Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Mattea Roach is still tutoring and planning to go back to school after becoming the most successful Canadian contestant in 'Jeopardy!' history.
Alarm over the possibility that national reproductive rights in the U.S. could be overturned has revived discussions in Canada around abortion access and the prevalence across the country of counselling clinics that actively do not support abortion, known as crisis pregnancy centres.
The federal government is set to launch a new online portal on Wednesday so businesses can help support Ukrainian refugees in Canada who have fled Russia's war.
As the United States faces turmoil over the possible overturning of the right to have an abortion, a new poll offers a picture of how Canadians feel about the issue. About four in five respondents to an online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies said they are in favour of a woman’s right to an abortion if she so chooses, while 14 per cent said they are opposed.
Although governments have put billions of dollars in recent years into improving issues with rural internet capacity and infrastructure, the North lags behind much of the country.
The powerful alliance between the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte is set to usher in six years of governance in the Philippines that are concerning to human rights activists.
China would prefer to take over neighbouring Taiwan without military action but is working to get to a position where its military could prevail even if the United States intervenes, U.S. intelligence chiefs said on Tuesday.
The mother of three children who were found dead at their Los Angeles home over the weekend was charged Tuesday with murder.
A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane at a Florida airport when the pilot became incapacitated.
Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes left four dead and prompted the resignation of the prime minister, who is blamed along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.
The South Asian nation of Sri Lanka is experiencing an unprecedented economic collapse that has pushed the government into a deep crisis. Here is why the protests began and what can expect to happen next.
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
Thirty years after an underground explosion at the Westray Mine in Plymouth, N.S., heartache lingers for families left behind.
Rich Strike, the horse who shocked the world with his Kentucky Derby win this weekend, has a special familial connection to Manitoba.
Ontario Provincial Police West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
The B.C. SPCA is highlighting Mother's Day by celebrating moms in all shapes and sizes, including Alice, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix who fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island.
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
An organization lending a hand in Peguis First Nation’s flood response also stepped in to rescue a member of the animal kingdom.
A Metro Vancouver woman who saw a creature stalk past her window said she knew right away it was something unusual.
Six candidates competing to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will meet on stage tonight for the first of two official debates. The event in Edmonton comes less than a week after five out of the six contenders put on a feisty performance during an unofficial debate in Ottawa, where much focus was paid to fighting COVID-19 mandates and the recent convoy protest in the nation's capital.
A push from the NDP to see the Liberals follow through 'without delay' on their promise to implement a new federal disability benefit got unanimous backing in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
Extraordinary powers granted to police under the Emergencies Act weren't used to clear protest blockades at Canada's border crossings, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Tuesday.
For years, families with loved ones who have autism have been pleading with the federal government to issue a national autism strategy that informs government policies, and that process is now one step closer to the finish line.
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
A study looking at a decade of accidental drownings in Canada has found that one in three people who drowned had a pre-existing medical condition — and in almost half the cases, their condition contributed to why they drowned, a worrying statistic that the public needs to be more aware of, researchers say.
A Chinese cargo vessel docked with the country's under-construction space station Tuesday ahead of a new three-person crew expected to arrive next month.
Elon Musk said Twitter would reverse its ban of former President Donald Trump if his purchase of the social media company goes through, signaling just how permissive the platform could become toward free speech under his ownership.
NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday.
Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery on Tuesday, following a swift trial in which the celebrity chef waived his right to have a jury decide his fate in a criminal case that arose from the global #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.
Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby at age 31.
Even as gas prices hit record highs, Canadians are fanning out across the country for fresh travel experiences after two years of bottled-up demand.
The Commissioner of Competition says plans by Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. to sell Shaw's wireless business do not outweigh the harm that the companies' proposed merger would cause.
Apple is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company.
Actor and activist James Cromwell has gone from 'Succession's' Uncle Ewan to real-life supergluin' - pasting his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter on Tuesday to protest the coffee chain's extra charge for plant-based milk.
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has unveiled a new campaign promoting a series of roughed up sneakers with an eye-watering price tag, and the internet has thoughts.
The Montreal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL draft lottery on Tuesday night and have the first selection for the upcoming draft at their home arena.
Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched the majors' second no-hitter this season, cruising after he benefitted from a borderline error call in the seventh inning as Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 Tuesday night.
Auston Matthews scored the winner with 6:06 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs recovered from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round NHL playoff series.
Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because their touch screens can overheat and go blank.
The surging price of gasoline shows no signs of stopping and that's starting to affect how people are planning their summer holidays.
B.C.’s energy minister and the CEO of a major fuel supplier were both grilled Monday on the province’s record-breaking gas prices.
Inuit hunters fear an upcoming ruling on an Arctic mine expansion could hasten the ongoing decline of a narwhal population that they rely on for food.
More than 90 per cent of Great Barrier Reef coral surveyed this year was bleached in the fourth such mass event in seven years in the world's largest coral reef ecosystem, Australian government scientists said.
The aftermath of a tornado can be devastating, which is why a recent report by the Northern Tornadoes Project that showed most of Canada’s twisters arrived with no tornado warning is raising eyebrows.
A study that looked at data on the movement of grizzly bears and wolves in Alberta's Bow Valley shows the animals avoid towns and developed areas when lots of people are around.
The cauldron was extinguished Sunday in Tokyo to end the most unique Paralympic Games in history -- and crossing the finish line on a Games fraught with uncertainty was a major victory in itself, as Canada captured 21 medals, including five gold, in Tokyo, eight less than the Canadian team won five years ago in Rio.
Veteran wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos will be Canada's flag-bearer for the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.
Paralympians competing for Canada at the Tokyo Paralympics do not get a bonus for getting a medal. Canadian Olympic medal winners get thousands of dollars in bonuses.
Canada's Nate Riech captured gold in the 1,500 metres in his Paralympic debut in Tokyo.
Canada's Danielle Dorris captured gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion, breaking the world record twice.
