5 things to know for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

The war in Ukraine may be reaching an impasse, gas prices are pushing record highs, and new details from the manhunt for an escaped Alabama inmate. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Stalemate: The war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side.

2. Behind the scenes: A detailed look inside the manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White.

3. Gas prices: Drivers can expect to be paying more at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records.

4. Pony up: A B.C. man whose property was sold by the local government for "pennies on the dollar" without his knowledge has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensation.

5. New subvariants: Two new Omicron subvariants that are driving a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been detected in Canada.

One more thing…

Support for abortion rights: As the United States faces turmoil over the possible overturning of abortion rights, a new poll offers a picture of how Canadians feel about the issue.

Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside the U.S. Capitol, May 8, 2022, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gemunu Amarasinghe