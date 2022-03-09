Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invites Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to address Parliament, the Conservative Party leadership race is taking shape, and Transport Canada issues penalties for Sunwing party plane passengers. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Open invitation: Ahead of meetings in Germany, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issues a standing invitation for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address Canada's Parliament.

2. 'Special military operation': Under a harsh new law, Russians now face up to 15 years in prison if they spread "fake" reports and call the conflict a "war" or "invasion."

3. Conservative leadership: On Sept. 10, the Conservative Party of Canada will choose a new leader. Here's what you need to know about the race so far.

4. Party plane penalties: Transport Canada has fined six passengers aboard a Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December, and more penalties are expected.

5. Sneaky smuggler: A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities say.

One more thing…

Oligarchs, politicos and Putin: From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on high-profile Russians. Here’s a look at who’s on the list.