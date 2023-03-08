A Supreme Court justice is under investigation, a survivor of human trafficking has a warning for Canadian parents, and a discovery in central England appears to prove what had previously been a "folk tale."

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Conduct under review: The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint about the alleged conduct of a Supreme Court of Canada justice.

2. Cost certainty: The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning, with economists widely expecting the central bank to hold its key rate.

3. Advocate's trafficking tale: A woman first lured into a sex trafficking ring as a teenager is warning parents it can happen "right beneath your nose."

4. 'Matter resolved': The Tragically Hip has responded to an online dispute over the use of its music, saying a venue that recently hosted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has a music licence and did not need "specific permissions" to play one of the band's songs.

5. Cognitive impairment: In a new Canadian study, researchers found that not only did participants who previously had COVID-19 perform worse on two specific cognitive tasks, but brain imaging showed that during these tasks, there was a lack of oxygen reaching the sections of the brain that would normally be fully engaged.

One more thing…

'There's always been this folk tale': Roman shrine uncovered beneath graveyard in central England