TORONTO -- Welcome to the new 5 things! CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme has all the news you need to start your day -- now in audio format.

The Democratic Party's presidential field, which featured more than a half dozen candidates a week ago, suddenly looks like a two-man race following Tuesday's primaries. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Super Tuesday: Former U.S. president Joe Biden scored victories from Texas to Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, revitalizing his presidential bid, while rival Bernie Sanders seized the biggest prize with a win in California.

2. Emergency meeting: CTV News has learned that the federal government is forming a cabinet committee led by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to address the government's response to COVID-19.

3. Virus cases: There are now 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, spread across three provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at where the cases occurred and how the individuals contracted the virus.

4. Canadian talent: A Nanaimo, B.C. teen left American Idol judges speechless with her performance, sending her straight through to the Hollywood round of the reality TV singing competition.

5. Nik vs. the volcano: Daredevil tightrope walker Nik Wallenda will traverse the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua today in a stunt that will see him walk above intense heat, poisonous gasses and molten lava.

One more thing…

Virus outbreak: An Italian doctor on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak in his country suggests Canadian doctors remain vigilant when it comes to diagnosing patients.