TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 15.18 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. AstraZeneca vaccine: Concerns over blood clots in patients who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine may further slow the vaccine rollout in Canada, one expert says.

2. Vaccine shipments: The federal government has announced that Pfizer-BioNTech will move up a shipment of its vaccines slated for delivery in late summer to June, bringing the total vaccine count from the pharmaceutical giant to more than nine million doses for that month alone.

3. Racism in medicine: Hundreds of Indigenous patients in B.C. are using a new online tool to anonymously report the racism they've experienced within the health-care system.

4. Virus transmission: A new study looking at countries in the Americas in the first wave of the pandemic has found a correlation between higher altitudes and lower incidences of COVID-19.

5. New normal: For some, a year's worth of timed handwashing and pushing crosswalk buttons with our elbows has caused significant stress that won't be so easy to cast aside when the world turns back to normal, particularly for children.

One more thing…

Friendly bears: Scientists are warning about an unexplained neurological disorder found in black bear cubs in California that causes the animals to exhibit uncharacteristic and overly friendly behaviours.