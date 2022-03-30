The UN says more than 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine, the federal budget comes out next week, and gas prices are expected to dip across parts of Canada. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Ukraine refugees: The UN estimates more than 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24. Escaping Russian bombs and bullets, more than 2.3 million went to neighbouring Poland.

2. 'On First Nations land': Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, shares his view on the prospect of Pope Francis apologizing for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.

3. Federal budget: The federal government will be tabling its 2022 budget on April 7, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced. Here are some new items to expect.

4. Through their eyes: A Quebec family is on a quest to travel the globe before three siblings lose their vision due to a rare genetic condition.

5. Gas prices: Gas prices are expected to dip in some parts of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, according to Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague.

One more thing…

Cutting business ties with Russia: A number of Canadian companies have suspended or moved to withdraw from Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Here is a partial list of those firms.