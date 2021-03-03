TORONTO -- Canada has administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 3.87 per cent of the country's population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. AstraZeneca delivery: The first delivery of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines is scheduled to arrive in Canada today as part of the 944,600 vaccine doses expected this week, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday.

2. Ship rescue: The Canadian military says aircraft and ships responded late Tuesday to an emergency aboard a Canadian fishing vessel damaged by fire off the coast of Nova Scotia.

3. Virus transmission: Despite the rise of coronavirus variants that can spread more easily, experts say the risk of surface transmission remains negligible.

4. Custody battles: The federal government has revamped Canada's Divorce Act in hopes that the amended legislation will promote the best interests of children and make the family justice system more efficient.

5. Head of state: A new poll has found that the desire among Canadians to drop the monarchy is at the highest level recorded in the past 12 years.

One more thing…

Out of retirement: The pandemic has been full of tragic tales, but it has also inspired some to step up in service of their fellow human beings, such as an Ontario nurse who recently came out of retirement to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.