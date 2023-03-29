5 things to know for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The details of 2023’s federal budget includes a projected $40 billion deficit, cutting three per cent of spending for federal government departments, and new funding for the next phase of a national dental program. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Budget 2023: The government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care, and the clean economy. The federal deficit is projected to be $40.1 billion in 2023-24, nearly $10 billion more than forecast in last fall's economic snapshot. A slowing economy and new Liberal spending are behind this increase.

2. Government cuts: The federal budget also proposes an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies, a belt-tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service. The proposal is one of several the Liberals say will save more than $15 billion in government spending over the next five years.

3. Dental care: The government's dental-care insurance program is now set to cost more than double what the Liberals originally thought, adding another $7.3 billion over five years. Last year, the government set up a temporary dental benefit for uninsured children under the age of 12 in families with a household income of less than $90,000.

Nevaeh Muley: A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.

Skiers' code: Gwyneth Paltrow's highly publicized ski collision trial is shining a spotlight on the unspoken rules that govern behaviour on the slopes.

AI educators: Kids would rather learn from smart robots than less-smart humans according to a new study

Aeo, a service robot from Aeolus Robotics is shown at the Aeolus booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)