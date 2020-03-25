TORONTO -- The number of COVID-19 infections has surged yet again to nearly 2,800 confirmed cases across Canada, with 27 deaths and 185 people recovered. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Emergency aid bill: After hours of tense negotiations, the House of Commons has adopted a modified version of the federal governments' $82 billion aid package to bring direct financial aid to Canadians and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. COVID-19 cases: Canada's Chief Public Health Officer says an equal number of Canadians who have tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the virus within their communities and from travel, underscoring the importance of physical distancing.

3. Supply shortage: As Canadian hospitals prepare for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases, they face a more pressing dilemma: a shortage of protective medical gear needed to treat patients with the highly infectious virus.

4. Contaminated surfaces: A cruise ship that saw scores of Canadians quarantined off the coast of Japan still had traces of COVID-19 some 17 days after passengers disembarked, according to a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

5. Coronavirus and pets: Canadians shouldn't worry about their dog or cat catching the coronavirus, but anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is being advised to avoid contact with their pets as much as possible as a precaution.

One more thing…

DIY masks: With reports of face mask shortages around the world, volunteers have begun sewing homemade masks for health-care workers. But can they protect against the virus and when should they be used?