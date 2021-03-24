TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 9.43 per cent of the country's population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Misconduct allegations: The acting chief of the defence staff is proposing a host of measures to modernize and create a safer environment at the Canadian Armed Forces, amid allegations of sexual misconduct that have shaken the institution.

2. Anti-Asian hate: There has been a disturbing surge of anti-Asian hate, including physical assaults against children and elderly people being spat on, according to a first-of-its-kind report that breaks down the specific types of attacks that have occurred during the pandemic.

3. Federal budget: The federal government will be tabling the 2021 budget on April 19, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Tuesday.

4. Paid time off: Workers, especially low-wage, front-line employees, should be given paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine, employment and labour advocates say.

5. 'Part of erasure': Advocates say transgender women are being left out of the conversation on violence against women, to the detriment of all women.

One more thing…

We are family: Researchers at the University of California Riverside have drawn a direct connection between Earth’s earliest multicellular organisms – some without heads – and modern-day humans.