Ukraine accuses Russia of seizing aid workers from a humanitarian convoy, the Taliban keep secondary schools closed to girls, and a B.C. couple's persistence pays off with a big jackpot. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Rescue workers: Ukrainian leaders are accusing Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed supplies into the besieged city of Mariupol.

2. Trudeau in Europe: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicks off a whirlwind trip with an address to the European Parliament in Brussels later today ahead of NATO and G7 talks

3. Afghan girls: In a surprise decision, the hardline leadership of Afghanistan's new rulers has decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade 6.

4. Tornado in Big Easy: A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes, and killing at least one person.

5. Lotto jackpot: After playing the same lottery numbers since the 1980s, Lana and Joery Leung's persistence finally paid off with a massive $6-million jackpot.

One more thing…

Not a coalition: No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition government. CTV News explains why a confidence-and-supply agreement is different.