5 things to know for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, food prices remain high across the country and some shoppers walked away underwhelmed by the discounts at Nordstrom's liquidation sale. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Han Dong speaks out: Liberal MP Han Dong, who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference, is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.

2. Food prices: Inflation for goods in Canada is cooling but prices for food remain high, Statistics Canada's latest report shows.

3. Nordstrom's underwhelming sale: On the first day of Nordstrom's liquidation sale, some shoppers walked away underwhelmed by measly five per cent discounts.

4. U.S. abortion ban: An Idaho hospital says it will no longer be able to deliver babies because the state’s near-total abortion ban — one of the most extreme in the U.S. — has driven so many doctors away.

5. Ancient Bible: One of the oldest surviving biblical manuscripts, a nearly complete 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible, could soon be yours -- for a cool US$30 million.

One more thing…

400-year-old paintings: A kitchen renovation revealed centuries-old murals.

The paintings were found to be inspired by a 17th century book. (Luke Budworth)