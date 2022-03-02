U.S. President Joe Biden vows to halt Russian aggression in Ukraine, a B.C. woman sues after her husband dies of undiagnosed flesh-eating disease, and Major League Baseball cancels opening day as its labour dispute continues. Here's what you need to know today.

1. State of the union: Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world in his first state of the union address Tuesday night, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to halt Russian aggression in Ukraine.

2. More sanctions coming: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government will be imposing more sanctions on the Russian economy "in the coming days."

3. 'Weighed the risks': Two men – one Ukrainian, one Canadian – are preparing to travel from British Columbia to Ukraine to help fight Russian forces.

4. Undiagnosed disease: A woman from B.C. has filed a civil lawsuit against four doctors after her husband and father of her young son died of necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease.

5. MLB labour dispute: Major League Baseball has cancelled opening day, with the sport scrapping regular-season games over a labour dispute for the first time in 27 years.

One more thing…

What are thermobaric weapons?: Ukraine has reported the use of a thermobaric weapon by Russia during its invasion of the country. Here's what you need to know.