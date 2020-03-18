TORONTO -- The number of cases of COVID-19 in Canada has surpassed the number of cases related to the SARS outbreak in 2003 with 598 confirmed cases across all ten provinces. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Border closures: CTV News has confirmed that a deal is imminent between the American and Canadian governments to restrict tourists and visitors from crossing the border on both sides. Shipments, trade and commerce will not be affected.

2. Economic package: The federal government is set to present a major support package to both aid families and businesses that is expected to stimulate the economy and put money directly into Canadians' hands.

3. Coronavirus crisis: Public emergencies have been declared in three provinces over COVID-19 while the federal government is considering declaring a national emergency. CTVNews.ca breaks down what enacting the Emergencies Act could mean.

4. Stuck abroad: As more countries cut off air travel in hopes of halting the global spread of COVID-19, Canadian travellers find themselves stranded overseas with no clear sign of when they can return home.

5. 'Elderly hours': Several grocery stores in Canada are opening their doors early for seniors and those with other health concerns to give them an opportunity to shop with fewer customers around amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One more thing…

Virus Q&A: Wondering who should be tested for COVID-19 or if patients can contract the disease twice? Doctors answer some of the most frequently asked questions on CTVNews.ca.