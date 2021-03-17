TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 7.02 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Atlanta shootings: Authorities in Atlanta, Georgia have a suspect in custody after shootings at three massage parlours left eight people dead and one wounded on Tuesday.

2. Gendered violence: The murder of Sarah Everard in London, U.K., has spurred an outcry around the world calling for government intervention to stop violence against women and for male allies to step up to keep them safe.

3. AstraZeneca vaccine: The panel of medical experts advising the federal government on vaccination has now expanded its recommendation for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to include people 65 years of age and older.

4. Virus symptoms: 'COVID tongue' and 'COVID toes,' symptoms characterized by irritations and lesions in the tongue and toes, are causing concern for researchers around the world.

5. 'At the table': Dr. Nadine Caron, the first Indigenous woman to become a surgeon in Canada, says she’s committed to addressing racism in the medical field.

One more thing…

Pipeline protest: Actress Jane Fonda joined protesters at the site of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement in northern Minnesota on Monday, advocating for the treaty territory of Anishinaabe First Nations and voicing environmental concerns about the surrounding river water.