Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a direct plea to Canadian lawmakers, a Russian who protested on live TV tells of her interrogation, and Rod Stewart’s gone from hit-maker to pothole-filler. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Destruction across Ukraine: This CTVNews.ca interactive features before-and-after satellite images showing the devastation wrought upon parts of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

2. 'Please, close the sky': In an emotional address to Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct plea for more help in his country’s fight against Russia.

3. Russia on-air protest: An employee of Russian state TV who interrupted a live news program to protest the war in Ukraine says she was interrogated for 14 hours and not allowed to sleep.

4. Wanted man caught: A man wanted for shooting homeless men in two U.S. cities was caught after a series of events triggered by a detective checking social media.

5. Rod Stewart: Tired of dealing with some potholes, rocker Rod Stewart took matters into his own hands with a shovelling mission to eliminate the asphalt craters.

One more thing…

Spring forward no more?: The end of the twice-annual changing of the clocks could be on the horizon as the U.S. Senate has passed a bill that would make daylight time permanent.