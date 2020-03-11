TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce the first set of financial assistance measures the federal government will be taking to support Canadians impacted by COVID-19. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. COVID-19 tests: Provincial health-care workers are expanding COVID-19 testing, administering nasal swabs in homes and opening special screening clinics in an effort to keep infectious people out of hospitals.

2. Impact on tourism: Air Canada has suspended all of its flights between Canada and Italy as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to grow in the European country.

3. Coronavirus caution: Canada's Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan has entered self-isolation after a doctor recommended he get tested for COVID-19 due to a "persistent" head cold.

4. U.S. primaries: Former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden has won Michigan's Democratic presidential primary, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders' candidacy four years ago.

5. Fraud scheme: A 29-year-old Montreal man has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in a fraud scheme that duped seniors into believing their grandchildren were in danger in foreign countries and immediately required cash.

One more thing…

Rare giraffes: Conservationists say Kenya's only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world.