TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 5.17 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Misconduct allegations: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s major institutions aren’t doing enough to prevent toxic and unsafe workplaces, including the Canadian Armed Forces, which has now ushered in its first-ever female second-in-command.

2. Royal fallout: Sidestepping commenting on the revelations in Oprah Winfrey's recent interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says dismantling the monarchy is not the solution.

3. Vaccine passports: As COVID-19 vaccines roll out globally, conversations about the pros and cons of 'vaccine passports' continue to be a top priority for global governments, but experts say the situation is "complex."

4. Imminent deportation: After years of petitioning the government, a mother is set to be deported and separated her from her 4-year-old Canadian-born daughter this Friday.

5. 'Grief pandemic': On average, nine people are left in grief for every death. For those grieving the loss of loved ones, the impact of the 'grief pandemic' will long-outlast the virus.

One more thing…

Climate change: A new study has found that, by 2021, summers in the Northern Hemisphere may last nearly six months if efforts to combat climate change are not taken.