5 things to know for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

As politicians consider whether to close their TikTok accounts, cybersecurity experts advise the general public about its risks. Experts weigh in on whether COVID-19 or the vaccine poses a greater risk of heart problems, and CTV News has learned a major UFO study is underway. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. UFO study underway: The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada.

2. Insurance issue: The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.

3. TikTok fallout: With the social media app TikTok now banned on government-issued devices, politicians consider whether to delete their accounts, and cybersecurity experts offer advice for the general public.

4. Cardiac complications: Nearly three years since the start of the pandemic, cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems.

5. Baggage blues: New research suggests roughly one-third of Canadians have lost their luggage when flying -- and 6.7 per cent of those who did, never saw their belongings again.

One more thing…

Power cord problems: Snowblowers sold at Canadian Tire recalled over electric shock hazard

Health Canada is recalling 22-inch models of the Yardworks 15-Amp Electric Corded Snowblower sold between March 2019 and December 2021, saying the power cord may become brittle and break when the temperature falls below -20 C. (Health Canada)