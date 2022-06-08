5 things to know for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

At least one person is dead and eight injured after a car hits pedestrians in Berlin, a Calgary man is arrested after stealing a vehicle with a five-month-old inside, and shrinkflation is hitting store shelves amid high inflation. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Car hits pedestrians: At least one man is dead and eight are injured after a man drives a car into pedestrians at a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday.

2. Child inside stolen vehicle: A five-month-old child is back safe with family and a 27-year-old Calgary man is facing charges after a car was stolen from Strathmore, Alta., with the infant inside.

3. 'Easier to let go': A chronically ill B.C. woman is speaking out about her experience accessing medical assistance in dying with more ease than health care.

4. Alps rescue mission: After a hike goes awry, 107 students and teachers on a school trip from Germany need rescuing in the Austrian Alps.

5. Shrinkflation: Amid high inflation, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices in a practice dubbed "shrinkflation."

One more thing…

Super visa: Changes to Canada's super visa program will soon allow some people to stay in the country for up to seven years, here's who is eligible to apply.

Senior citizens are seen in this undated file photo. (Photo by Tristan Le from Pexels)