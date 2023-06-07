5 things to know for Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Special Rapporteur David Johnston will launch foreign interference hearings in July, travellers from 13 more countries are now eligible to visit Canada without a visa, and rent across Canada climbs.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Johnston hearings set: Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity "quite simply false," and says he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month.

2. New travel rules: Canada is expanding the list of countries whose residents are eligible to visit this country without a travel visa.

3. Rising rent: Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows.

4. Rate decision: The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as speculation about another rate hike heats up.

5. Feeling rich?: Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

One more thing…

Canadian military joined recent U.S. forum on UFOs; Pentagon trying to identify 'metallic' orbs

The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)