TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 33.2 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Sudden deaths: A Vancouver police department spokesperson said Tuesday the city has seen 65 sudden deaths since B.C.'s heat wave began.

2. Harassment resolution centre: Critics, former employees and sexual harassment survivors are casting doubt on the RCMP’s new harassment resolution centre, set to launch Wednesday, saying that the group is too close to top leadership to be trusted.

3. Vance investigation: The acting defence chief says he's giving Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, head of the Royal Canadian Navy, the opportunity to redeem himself following a recent golf game with Gen. Jonathan Vance.

4. Virtual Canada Day: Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says the department’s virtual Canada Day plans will go ahead despite calls to cancel celebrations altogether in light of the recent discoveries of unmarked graves at former residential schools.

5. Delta variant: With the increasing presence of the Delta variant in Canada, experts say that it will soon become the dominant strain of COVID-19 infections. Use the CTVNews.ca interactive map to check where the Delta variant is most prevalent across the country.

One more thing…

Beating the heat: In a heat wave, how can you stay cool if you don't have air conditioning? Here are some tips from Health Canada, Environment Canada and the Red Cross for how to handle the heat.