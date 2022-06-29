5 things to know for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Canada's role in a changing NATO defence strategy is unclear, some cities are rethinking Canada Day celebrations amid rising costs, and travellers who want a Nexus card will have to go to the U.S. to get one. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Role in NATO: As NATO prepares to embark on the greatest overhaul of its deterrence capabilities since the Cold War, Canada’s role in the new defence strategy remains uncertain.

2. Fast travel: As Nexus enrolment centres in Canada remain closed, travellers who want to get their hands on one of the program's precious cards will have to travel to the U.S.

3. Canada Day parades: Several cities say the rising cost of security and insurance, in addition to trouble securing funding, is forcing them to rethink their Canada Day celebrations.

4. Police shootout: Six police officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds and two suspects are dead following a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C.

5. R. Kelly sentencing: R&B star R. Kelly faces the possibility of 25 years or more in prison during his sentencing Wednesday, in a U.S. federal sex trafficking case in New York.

One more thing…

Party pooper: Airbnb's party ban is now permanent after a pilot program saw gatherings in Canada nearly halved.

The Airbnb app icon is seen on an iPad screen, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)