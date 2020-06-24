TORONTO -- Canada has had nearly 102,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 28,800 cases still considered active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Wellness checks: A nursing student in British Columbia salleges he was physically injured and emotionally scarred by an encounter with an RCMP officer while she was in crisis in January, and now she's launched a lawsuit claiming she was assaulted and abused.

2. Name change: A new petition aims to change the name of Dan Knott Junior High in Edmonton because of the former city official’s affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan.

3. Extradition intervention: The federal government has the “unequivocal” authority to intervene in the extradition case of a Chinese executive, even if it doesn’t want to exercise it, says a prominent defence lawyer.

4. COVID-19 fee: As private health services including dentists, chiropractors and physiotherapists begin to see patients again, some have opted to tack on a COVID-19 surcharge they say recoups money spent on new sanitation.

5. Dealing with 'maskne': Masks and other personal protective equipment are causing skin problems for health-care workers, which may suggest problems ahead for the population at large.

One more thing…

Fireworks conspiracy?: The American July Fourth Independence Day holiday is still more than a week away, but in many cities the skies are already lit with fireworks every night for hours, and officials have had enough.