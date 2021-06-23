TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 23.36 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Military watchdog: The Canadian Armed Forces ombudsman says the duties of his office are often impeded by operational interference from top military and defence department officials.

2. Travel restrictions: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians can soon expect more updates about the easing of travel restrictions should vaccinations continue to increase and COVID-19 case counts remain low.

3. Bernardo parole hearing: Read the impassioned victim impact statements the parents of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy presented Tuesday before convicted killer Paul Bernardo was denied parole for a second time.

4. Encampment eviction: Several people were arrested after residents were forcibly removed from a longstanding encampment in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park on Tuesday.

5. Vaccination status: As pandemic restrictions continue to loosen amid increased vaccination rates across Canada, some people may be hesitant to return to shops and services where they don’t know the employees' COVID-19 vaccination status.

One more thing…

Lions and tigers and bears: Zoos across the country are preparing for the return of visitors and are hard at work making sure the animals are well prepared too.