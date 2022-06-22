5 things to know for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Canadians are resorting to camping overnight to get in line for a passport, many across the country are displeased with their provincial health care, and a deadly earthquake hits Afghanistan. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Passport sleepover: Simply waiting to get a passport has grown from hours to days for some would-be travellers who resort to camping out overnight to secure a place in line.

2. Displeased with health care: A majority of Canadians are not pleased with how their provincial governments are handling health care, according to a new survey.

3. Inflation rate: Statistics Canada is set to release its latest reading on inflation today, with expectations for it to climb even higher.

4. Deadly earthquake: An earthquake in eastern Afghanistan kills hundreds, officials say, and the toll is expected to grow.

5. Cosby verdict: Jurors at a civil trial found that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

One more thing…

High rent: These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home.

RENTAL SIGN FILE IMAGE (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)